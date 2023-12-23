APSU Athletics Post Program’s Second-Best GPA During Fall 2023 Semester

Clarksville, TN – Led by program records from its women’s basketball and women’s soccer programs, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department saw its 15 varsity programs finish the Fall 2023 semester with a 3.34 GPA – the second-best mark in department history.

It is the 13th consecutive semester and 16th time in department history its student-athletes have collectively posted a 3.0 GPA or better. Fourteen APSU varsity programs, who were joined by the Govs’ dance team, finished the fall semester with a 3.0 GPA.

The APSU women’s basketball team set a program record with a 3.69 GPA, breaking its mark set a year ago. The women’s soccer team followed its program-record spring by posting a 3.678 GPA to surpass that mark this fall.

In addition, Austin Peay State University’s football team landed squarely on a 3.0 GPA in the fall – its eighth semester with a 3.0 GPA or better in its last nine semesters.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our Governors student-athletes, student-athlete success center staff, and coaches,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Their combined hard work led our department to another fantastic academic semester, and I want to congratulate all of them on their success. They prove that the “Total Gov Concept” is something they live every day.

More than 70 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition. Sixty-nine of its 313 student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA during the fall and were part of 165 student-athletes eligible for Austin Peay State University Dean’s List recognition, which the university will announce at a later date.

Another 92 Governors were named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, which is awarded to graduate students with a 3.0 GPA, and undergraduate student-athletes who finish a semester with a 3.0 GPA but do not qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.

A complete listing of the Fall 2023 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll is listed below. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List are also noted.



Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.

Academic Highlights From The Fall Semester

Perfect, Perfect, Perfect

A program-record-tying 69 Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the sixth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. That total matched the record set during the Spring 2020 semester.

All Hail

Four Austin Peay State University teams – beach volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better. The APSU softball and volleyball teams had 90 percent of their athletes reach that plateau.

On A Roll

11 varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (15), beach volleyball (14), women’s cross country (11), men’s golf (15), women’s golf (21), women’s soccer (21), softball (17), men’s tennis (21), women’s tennis (21), women’s track & field (11), women’s volleyball (21).

Fall 2023 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals. The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar as of December 21st, 2023.