Celebration of New Ministry, Installation of Reverend Chad McCabe

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Trinity Episcopal Parish recently celebrated both All Saint’s Day and the installation of its 34th rector, Reverend Chad McCabe.

Over 100 people attended the ceremony, which was presided over by Middle Tennessee Diocese Episcopal Bishop Rev. John C. Bauerschmidt. Installation began at 6:00pm and included a cocktail reception afterward.

Stated Rev. Canon Jody Howard from Nashville Christ Cathedral in Nashville, who steered the parish during the search process about Rev. McCabe, “his energy level and his interests are a good fit for the congregation.”

The event culminated an 18-month search process before the selection of McCabe.

Born in Rockville, Maryland, McCabe previously served in Washington D.C., Colorado, and most recently Massachusetts. He serves as a chaplain in the Army National Guard and is a doctoral candidate at Duke University. He is married to his wife Karen and has one son, Ethan.

Says McCabe about his new role, “I’m really excited to be here. This is a warm, wonderful, and caring congregation. …we welcome all in this community and want to help them bless Clarksville as part of a larger family.”