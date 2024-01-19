City of Clarksville Offices to close Friday at 3:00pm

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville government offices will close at 3:00pm Friday, January 19th, 2024, due to concerns about road conditions after wintry precipitation and temperatures plummeting after sundown.

Essential city public safety personnel will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department parks, trails, and recreation centers, including Fort Defiance, will close at 3:00pm due to safety concerns surrounding below-freezing temperatures.

City Court

The City Court clerk’s office will be closed Friday afternoon, beginning at 3:00pm. More information concerning any court sessions, or hearings will be available later this evening or early tomorrow morning.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) buses will continue to operate as scheduled along regular routes, employing snow routes as needed.

Utilities

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) offices are closed Friday due to the inclement weather and icy road conditions.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water, and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

Online bill payment and account management, www.clarksvillegw.com.

Payment drop box, 2215 Madison Street.

Kiosk Pay Sites 111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk 1599 Ft. Campbell Boulevard. 1801 Ashland City Road. 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. 3880 Trenton Road. 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.



Clarksville Gas & Water plans to reopen offices on Monday, January 22nd, at 8:00am.

CDE Lightband offices will be open to the public during normal hours; however, customers are encouraged to conduct business via the website whenever possible.

Stay informed

While residents are advised to stay home if at all possible, for those that must travel, publicly-accessible traffic cameras are available at several major intersections and can be used to assess travel routes. Traffic cameras can be viewed at www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

General updates regarding hours of operation will be sent to local media, and posted to both the City of Clarksville website and Facebook.