Ausitn Peay State University teams up with Farm Theatre NYC to produce ‘The Ruminants’

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is gearing up to present “The Ruminants,” a world premiere full production in collaboration with Farm Theatre NYC.

Written by Dipti Bramhandkar and directed by Talon Beeson, the play explores the theme of “Protest” and is produced through a unique and innovative process involving students from three universities, including APSU.

Performance Dates and Times:

February 8th – 11th, 2024

Thursday-Saturday shows at 7:30pm.

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

Location: The performances will be held in The Margaret Fort Trahern Lab Theatre, next to the lobby of the Trahern Building on Austin Peay State University’s campus. The Trahern Building is on Eighth Street near the Jackson Alley intersection.

Ticket Information: Tickets are $5.00-$10.00 and can be purchased at OnTheStage Tickets.

Beeson, an associate professor of acting and directing at APSU, said he is enthusiastic about the collaboration.

“We have been working with Farm Theatre for three years now,” he said. “Every other year we participate in workshopping a new play from an upcoming playwright. This process happens at three universities at the same time.”

According to Beeson, the partnership allows Austin Peay State University students to gain valuable experience in the theater industry while building relationships with fellow performers and playwrights.

“They get to see the building of a new work literally from the ground up,” he said. “They get to go to NYC to participate in the workshopping of a new play and work with actors and writers who are active in the city right now … to make those connections that they can take into their careers.”

Three universities are involved in the collaboration: APSU, Shenandoah University and Middle Tennessee State University. After a series of school productions, the plays produced through the partnership make their off-Broadway debut in New York City during the summer. Last year, one of APSU’s students was cast in a leading role, marking their first performance in an off-Broadway production.

Free Master Classes

To enhance the educational aspect of this collaboration, Bramhandkar will present a masterclass on Friday, February 9th at 2:00pm. Padriac Lillis, the artistic director of Farm Theatre, will conduct a masterclass at 3:30pm on the same day and has requested that attendees of his workshop read the play “Mud” before the event. They can access the play through the APSU Theatre & Dance website by selecting ‘Play for Workshop.’ Both opportunities are open to the public at no cost, courtesy of Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA).

Parking

Parking is available behind the Austin Peay State University Music/Mass Communication Building off Marion Street and Eighth Street in lots 7A and 7B. The parking map can be viewed at apsu.edu.

Don’t miss this exciting collaboration between the APSU Department of Theatre & Dance and Farm Theatre NYC. Join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience that highlights the creativity and talent of the community’s emerging artists.

For more information about Bramhandkar and her recent Farm Theatre College Commission, visit American Theatre.