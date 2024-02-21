Thoughts of a Colored Man at the Roxy Regional Theatre to have Q&A Session at Thursday’s Performance

Clarksville, TN – If you have yet to experience Keenan Scott II’s Thoughts of a Colored Man at the Roxy Regional Theatre, this week brings your final four chances to catch this daringly universal new play celebrating the hopes, ambitions, joys, and triumphs of Black men in a world that often refuses to hear them.
You do not want to miss this incredibly talented cast!
- Thursday, February 22nd at 7:00pm
- Friday, February 23rd at 7:00pm
- Saturday, February 24th at 2:00pm
- Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm
Make it an extra special evening, and join us this Thursday for our final “Thursday Talk-Back” with the director and cast as they offer more insight about their characters and the process of bringing this captivating piece to life!
One of them, a finance director, leaves his luxurious condo to jog around their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, just as a grocery-store clerk is starting another soul-crushing shift. At the bus stop, two best friends debate the intricacies of modern dating, while a basketball coach at the youth center grapples with his unrealized potential. At the hospital, a teacher and his father-in-law welcome a new life. And at the barbershop, the whole group meets for cuts and conversation as sparks fly over questions of identity and community.
Starring Jaylan Downes, Corey Finley, Branden R. Mangan, Denzel McCausland, Elliott Winston Robinson, Rosha Washington and Shawn Whitsell, Thoughts of A Colored Man is directed by Deonté L. Warren and features costume design by Eboné Amos, percussive musical accompaniment by Bernard Lott, original artwork by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, sound, light and projection design by Kenneth L. Waters Jr., and original scene transition music by hip-hop artist ProphaSee.
Please note: This production contains haze, strobe lighting effects, adult content and strong language which may not be suitable for all audiences.
Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).