APSU Men’s Basketball’s DeMarcus Sharp, Dezi Jones Named to ASUN Championship All-Tournament Team

DeLand, FL – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship game during the program’s first postseason trip as a member of the league, graduate students DeMarcus Sharp and Dezi Jones have been named to the All-Tournament Team, the ASUN announced Sunday night.

A Third-Team All-ASUN recipient and the 100th All-Conference selection in program history, Sharp averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a 53.5 field-goal percentage in the ASUN Championship run. This included a season-best 35 points in the Govs’ 101-98 victory against North Florida in the quarterfinal.

The Charleston, Missouri native then scored 12 points, while tallying four rebounds, four assists and a block against North Alabama in the semifinal before tallying a 16-point, two-assist, one-steal performance in the title match against Stetson on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Sharp led the APSU Govs with 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 28 appearances for the Red and White while tallying 11 20-point games and a pair of 30-point performances.

Jones continued his stellar performance against ASUN competition with 24.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game during the APSU Govs’ postseason run, which included a career-high 34 points against UNA on March 7th.

Jones began his postseason run with 23 points and six rebounds against the Ospreys before having his career night in the 77-71 win against the Lions.

Jones capped off his season with 17 points, a career-high 11 assists, and seven rebounds against the Hatters in the ASUN Championship.

The Hannibal, Missouri native scored in double figures in each of his final 11 games, with six resulting in 20-point outings.