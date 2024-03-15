APSU Women’s Tennis gets 6-1 win at Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its first Atlantic Sun Conference win of the season with a 6-1 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Friday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (4-4, 1-0 ASUN) secured the early doubles point with wins on the first and second court. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov defeated Marilou Cote and Emmeline Polevoi, 6-2. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen defeated Zhansaya Bakytzhan and Masha Fedenko, 6-3.

In singles matches, Leder had a 6-4, 6-1 win over Fendenko as Denise Torrealba defeated Sasha Parkhomenko, 6-4, 6-1. Asia Fontana earned a 6-3,6-3 victory against Polevoi as Luca Bohlen defeated Izem Elif Olcer, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5. Pauline Bruns had a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Bakytzhan.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to play Queens in a Sunday 1:00pm CT match at the Howard Levine Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Results

Singles

Doubles