49.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 15, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Tennis gets 6-1 win at Eastern Kentucky
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis gets 6-1 win at Eastern Kentucky

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Earns Season's First ASUN Victory in Richmond. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Earns Season's First ASUN Victory in Richmond. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisRichmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its first Atlantic Sun Conference win of the season with a 6-1 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Friday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (4-4, 1-0 ASUN) secured the early doubles point with wins on the first and second court. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov defeated Marilou Cote and Emmeline Polevoi, 6-2. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen defeated Zhansaya Bakytzhan and Masha Fedenko, 6-3.

In singles matches, Leder had a 6-4, 6-1 win over Fendenko as Denise Torrealba defeated Sasha Parkhomenko, 6-4, 6-1. Asia Fontana earned a 6-3,6-3 victory against Polevoi as Luca Bohlen defeated Izem Elif Olcer, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5. Pauline Bruns had a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Bakytzhan. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to play Queens in a Sunday 1:00pm CT match at the Howard Levine Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Results

Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Masha Fedenko, 6-4, 6-1
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Sasha Parkhomenko, 6-4, 6-1
  3. Marilou Cote def. Sophia Baranov, 6-3, 6-4
  4. Asia Fontana def. Emmeline Polevoi, 6-3, 6-3
  5. Luca Bohlen def. Izem Elif Olcer, 7-6 (8-6), 7-5
  6. Pauline Bruns def. Zhansaya Bakytzhan, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

  1. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Marilou Cote / Emmeline Polevoi, 6-2
  2. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen def. Zhansaya Bakytzhan / Masha Fedenko, 6-3
  3. Madison Hill / Sasha Parkhomenko def. Pauline Bruns / Yu-Hua Cheng 6-1
Previous article
TDOT to Close Downtown Bridge in Nashville Interstate Loop for Repair Work
Next article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Eastern Kentucky, 5-2
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online