Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Eastern Kentucky, 5-2

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference match to Eastern Kentucky on Friday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (5-5, 0-1 ASUN) dropped the doubles points with losses on courts two and three. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton fell 6-4 to the Colonels’ Mortiz Mayer and Mario Monclus Martin. Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada were defeated by J. Anurag Reddy and Kristoff Stahlbrand, 6-3.

The Governors picked up two singles wins with Becchis defeating Fernando Bulnes in the No. 2 position, and Aeneas Schaub defeating Mario Monclus Martin in the No. 3 position.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to play Queens in a Sunday 10:00am CT match at the Howard Levine Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Results



Doubles

Singles