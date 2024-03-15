Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Eastern Kentucky, 5-2

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference match to Eastern Kentucky on Friday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center.
Austin Peay (5-5, 0-1 ASUN) dropped the doubles points with losses on courts two and three. Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton fell 6-4 to the Colonels’ Mortiz Mayer and Mario Monclus Martin. Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada were defeated by J. Anurag Reddy and Kristoff Stahlbrand, 6-3.
The Governors picked up two singles wins with Becchis defeating Fernando Bulnes in the No. 2 position, and Aeneas Schaub defeating Mario Monclus Martin in the No. 3 position.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to play Queens in a Sunday 10:00am CT match at the Howard Levine Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Results
Doubles
- Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub and Fernando Bulnes / Evzen Holis, match unfinished.
- Mortiz Mayer / Mario Monclus Martin def. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton , 6-4
- J. Anurag Reddy / Kristoff Stahlbrand def. Bodi van Galen / Javier Tortajada, 6-3
Singles
- Evzen Holis def. Sota Minami , 6-4, 6-2
- Giovanni Becchis def. Fernando Bulnes, 6-4, 7-5
- Aeneas Schaub def. Mario Monclus Martin, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4
- Mortiz Mayer def. Tom Bolton, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5
- Paul-Antoine Brazet def. Javier Tortajada, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)
- Kristoff Stahlbrand def. Glen Arnet, 6-3, 6-2