Harmony in the Office: Lessons from Lindsey Paola, APSU’s Legends of Business Speaker

Clarksville, TN – On February 5th, 2024, Nashville Soccer Club COO Lindsey Paola joined the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business for their Legends of Business speaker series presented by Legends Bank.

In a Q&A-style discussion, Paola answered students’ questions about the workplace, highlighting some of her more prominent words of wisdom.

Paola captures the essence of a positive workplace culture—a blend of shared values, behaviors and interactions that pave the way for harmony and success. While leadership influences culture, Paola adds that it’s up to everyone in a company to maintain it. Our individual actions impact our collective growth.

“I just cannot talk enough about culture,” Paola said. “If you go into a job and don’t enjoy what you’re doing, you’re wasting your time, and it’s not as easy. You know, we all need paychecks, and I’ve been there. In my role now, I have a direct path to making or trying to make a good culture and ensuring people enjoy their jobs and that they will be treated well, whatever it might be. So, that’s just so important to me because it impacts the quality of life of all the people in our organization.”

She emphasized adopting hiring practices beyond traditional skills assessment, integrating company culture and values to help managers make better hiring decisions. She believes loyalty and performance are balanced by creating a strong culture and ensuring alignment and motivation.

Paola candidly reflected on the hurdles she has faced as a woman in the professional arena, sparking conversation around gender differences in the workplace, a timely discussion amid Women’s Empowerment Month.

Dr. Emily Lean, associate dean of the College of Business, asked about the disproportionate share of leadership positions in professional sports administration.

“I read somewhere someone was asked the same question, and she said the day I don’t have to answer this question is the day you know things are going in the right direction,” Paola responded. “I thought it was a good response, I will say.”

Despite adversity, she embraces her skills and encourages aspiring professionals to pursue their passions diligently. She emphasizes diverse perspectives and experiences in leadership for equal opportunities and company culture.

Paola emphasized the importance of internships and networking in shaping students’ career paths. Allocating time to identify likes and dislikes, as well as connect with industry professionals, is crucial for students’ professional development during college.

Her internship experiences and professional network led her to secure many positions, including landing in Nashville to work for the Nashville Soccer Club. She added that timing is just as important, identifying it as something she wishes she had been aware of in college.

“I am so goal-oriented that I kind of just rushed by all these moments that I didn’t get to enjoy them because I just wanted to meet my goals. I wish I’d understood not to rush. Life is so short, and I don’t want to rush it. Just enjoy what you’re doing. You can still be goal-oriented and work toward those goals. Just slow down.”

In response to a question about dealing with micromanagers, Paola admitted to being a recovering micromanager herself. The organization uses 360-degree feedback, and she was horrified to learn she had been labeled a micromanager. However, the feedback helped her see her management approach differently.

“My theory now is I hired you,” she elaborated. If I have to step in and do it, then I don’t need you. Right? I’ve got great groups of people under me who do the job well. They don’t need me. Learning that about myself was eye-opening. Now I look at things very differently.”

Paola’s story highlights the importance of resilience, authenticity, and continuous learning in shaping a fulfilling career. Her discussion with students reminds us to embrace challenges, foster positive workplace experiences, and strive for excellence in our passions.

The Legends Bank, Legends of Business Speaker Series is hosted by the APSU College of Business each semester to provide students with insight from leading executives in Middle Tennessee. The final speaker this spring is on March 27th with Dr. Anil Patel, a local gastroenterologist and hotel developer.

