Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 18th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 18th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Sky is an adult female Boxer mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She is a bit shy but very sweet and does warm up quickly. She can be playful but for the most part she’ll just want to be near you to get love and attention. She is looking for her forever family. Come for a meet and greet, take Sky for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Pixie is an adult female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new family.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Paper is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She has a lot of kitten energy and would enjoy another cat buddy. She loves to talk and is rather vocal if she wants something and she is not a fan of just being scooped up. She takes time to warm up and once comfortable she comes to you on her terms for attention.

Paper can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Atlas is a darling 4-month-old Domestic shorthair kitten. He has had the first set of kitten vaccines, litter trained, dewormed, felv/fiv tested neg and comes with a neuter/rabies voucher! He is such a sweetheart, super low key and so ready for his forever family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 2-3-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, keeps her kennel clean and does well with other dogs and kids. Shamrock will be happy with a fenced yard and an active family who will take her on walks, hiking, jogging and all kinds of adventures. This breed loves to be active and they are truly people pleasers.

If you would love to add Shamrock to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Meet Jupiter! She is a young female Pittie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house-trained, and good with children. Jupiter needs to be the only pet in the home and she does have some diet restrictions.

She is on a special food that helps with her allergies and medication as well. The rescue will pay for her medication with the right adopter for this girl. She is sweet, friendly and deserves a family willing to work with her and who will love her and give her the best life.



Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dash is a 2-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and kennel trained. Dash is good with other dogs but prefers a home without children.

He is a very strong boy and will need an adopter knowledgeable with this breed and be willing to continue his training with a non aversive professional trainer. You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Tommy! Tommy is an 8-week-old adorable mixed-breed puppy. He is dewormed and fully vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations. He is super sweet with people, kids, and other dogs. He will make some family a wonderful companion!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Trippy is a male 18 month old Tripod kitty. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He has adapted very well to getting around on 3 legs and has no trouble keeping up with other kitties and climbing and jumping. He absolutely loves getting brushed, picked up, snuggled with and loved on all the time. He is so sweet and will make a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to https://www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Maxwell Smart is an adult Chiweenie/Feist mix. He is neutered, fully vetted, good with other dogs and children. Max is very loving and a perfect little gentleman. Maxwell needs a person /family who will continue to work with him and keep this boy busy, engaged, loved and protected.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for Maxwell and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bea is a 3-year-old female Ibizan Hound mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and on all preventatives. She is house/crate trained and good with other dogs and kids. She is working on basic commands and is a quick learner.

She is an absolute sweetheart. Her adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.Mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bea or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Lola is a 3 year old female Pittie mix. She has definite thoughts and opinions on the cats but she is ok around them. She needs to be the only dog in the home as she is quite selective and needs children age 10 and older in the family.

She is fully vetted, microchipped, on all preventatives, spayed and crate/house trained. Lola is a great girl and has so much love to give to the perfect forever family!

To set up a meet and greet and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com