Marsha Blackburn Report: Stopping TikTok’s Tennessee Invasion

Washington, D.C. – I do not support China-owned TikTok opening up an office in Nashville. When TikTok’s CEO was in Washington, I made it clear to him that Tennesseans are extremely concerned about China’s influence.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is tied to the Chinese Communist Party by strict laws in Beijing that force companies to hand over users’ personal data.

Just last week, we saw how TikTok was weaponized to push propaganda and lobby on behalf of the CCP’s interests.

I will continue fighting to either ban TikTok or ensure Beijing does not control the app.

Weekly Rundown

Iran is governed by an evil regime that systematically victimizes its own citizens, particularly women and girls. I sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee requesting that they ban Iran from formally participating in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris over the regime’s abuse of athletes and violation of the Olympic Charter.

Laken Riley should still be alive today, and we must act to prevent tragedies like this from continuing to occur in our country. That’s why I joined my Senate colleagues in introducing the Laken Riley Act, which would combat Joe Biden’s reckless border policies by directing ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from our country.

I always enjoy the opportunity to talk with Tennesseans and hear what is on their minds. Spring break meant that lots of tiny Tennesseans were able to join me in Washington for Tennessee Tuesday. This week, we also hosted a telephone town hall where I spoke to East Tennesseans, who told me loud and clear — under Joe Biden, nothing is affordable.

Marsha’s Roundup

