Former 101st Baby Embarks on a Journey of Discovery: Exploring Roots at Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – Parents are responsible for many things in a child’s life, including health, safety, and well-being. Questions are a natural part of the learning process. Those questions start simple: What’s this? What’s that? How does that work? Why?

As children grow up, the questions become more complicated, and the answers are longer and not always easy.

On September 30th, 2005, Baby Girl Jernigan, now Ash Morgans, was born at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BAC). Fast-forward to March 2024, and Ash is standing inside the Mother Baby Unit at BACH with adoptive mother Sarah Morgans, seeing where Ash’s life began.

“Ash came to live with me halfway through the kindergarten year. Going into foster care set Ash up for figuring out a sense of belonging and how can I feel safe. Sarah stated that it’s important that Ash has a forever home, regarding Ash’s journey of discovering personal roots.

The family trip to Fort Campbell was planned as a 2023 Christmas gift. Building memories and sharing the Story of You is integral to social identity. Tracing Ash’s story back to BACH fills in essential pieces to that puzzle.

Ash, currently 18 years old, came with a plan in mind that started in elementary school.

“I’m writing a book about myself to give to other kids in foster care,” Ash says. “It’s important for those in foster care to find something to focus on no matter where you are. For me, it was a book about foster care. That book with me was a comfort even when I moved around.”

Fort Campbell is the furthest they’ve traveled for research. The book is expected to be finished in about two years.

Ash and mother, Sarah, were given tours of the Labor and Delivery ward and the Mother Baby Unit at BACH.

When born, Ash’s biological mother was concerned not hearing the cry of her newborn baby right away. “The doctor assured the mother that the baby was fine and just ‘taking it all in’,” said Sarah.

Taking it all in and exploring a culture different from the Seattle area perfectly describes Ash during their visit to BACH this March.

Ash has plans to become a pet groomer and will continue to live in the Seattle area.

The BACH staff are honored to help one of our “Young Eagles” return to the nest for a visit. Learning where you come from can be as important as where you are going.