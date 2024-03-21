Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf heads to Lady Bisons Classic

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a third-place finish, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team continues its Gulf Coast swing when it competes in Lipscomb’s Lady Bisons Classic, Friday-Sunday, at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City, Florida.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference rivals Lipscomb and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,111-yard course. Abilene Christian, Albany, Dartmouth, Harvard, Mount St. Mary’s, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, and Yale round out the 11-team, 71-player field.

With a team-leading 72.35 stroke average this season, Erica Scutt leads the Governors off the first tee in the Sunshine State. Scutt leads Austin Peay State University with 19 counting scores in 20 rounds played this season and has a team-best four rounds in the 60s and 11 rounds at even or under par.

After leading the APSU Govs with an eighth-place finish last week at the Bama Beach Bash, Kaley Campbell is next on the tee. Campbell has a 75.60 stroke average this season and has carded 16 counting scores in 20 rounds played, which is tied for second on the team.

Next in line is Maggie Glass, who has played to a 75.65 stroke average this season. Glass has 15 counting scores in 20 rounds played this season and ranks third on the team with three rounds at even or under par.

Kady Foshaug takes the fourth spot in the Governors’ lineup with a 75.30 stroke average, which ranks second on the team. Foshaug has 16 counting scores in 20 rounds played this season and ranks second on the team with two rounds in the 60s and four rounds at even or under par.

The final spot in the Austin Peay State University lineup belongs to Jillian Breedlove, who has a 76.25 stroke average this season. Breedlove has recorded 17 counting scores in 20 rounds played while appearing in the lineup for the APSU Govs in every event during her freshman season.

In addition, Abby Hirtzel and Autumn Spencer both make their second appearances of the season while competing as individuals at the Bay Point Classic. Hirtzel has recorded a 78.33 stroke average this season with one round at even or under par, and Spencer has posted a 79.33 stroke average.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Abilene Christian and Dartmouth for Friday’s first round of the Bay Point Classic, which begins with an 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow APSU women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.