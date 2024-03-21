59.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 21, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Track and Field kicks off Outdoor Season at Margaret Simmons Invitational
Sports

APSU Track and Field kicks off Outdoor Season at Margaret Simmons Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Travels to Murray to Open Outdoor Season. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Travels to Murray to Open Outdoor Season. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team opens its outdoor season as at Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Kentucky.

The Governors will look to build off of strong showings at the ASUN Indoor Championships, which saw Lauren Lewis and Mia McGee earn top-five finishes.

This marks the fourth straight season the APSU Govs have opened the outdoor season at the Margaret Simmons Invitational. Last year was highlighted by the 4×400 team of Sydney Hartoin, Lauren Lewis, Kenisha Phillips, and Kyra Wilder winning the event.

It was also highlighted by first-place finishes in the discus throw by Emma Tucker and Karlijn Schouten in the pole vault.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf heads to Lady Bisons Classic
Next article
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signs ELVIS Act Into Law
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online