APSU Men’s Basketball’s DeMarcus Sharp Named NABC Second Team All-District

Kansas City, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate student guard DeMarcus Sharp has been named a National Association of Basketball Coaches Second Team All-District Recipient, the NABC announced Tuesday.

Sharp is the 26th Governor to earn NABC honors in program history and is the first since Elijah Hutchins-Everett following the 2021-22 season. The Charleston, Missouri native also is one of seven Atlantic Sun Conference student-athletes to receive the honor this year.

A Third Team All-ASUN and ASUN Championship All-Tournament recipient, in addition to being tabbed the ASUN Newcomer of the Week four times, Sharp leads the Governors with 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. He has scored in double figures in 26 of his 28 appearances this season, and logged at least 20 points a team-best 11 times.

Sharp opened his Austin Peay State University career with three-straight double-doubles and 14-straight games scoring in double digits. His best game of nonconference play came in a 33-point, 9-rebound night against Sacramento State in the 2023 SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California, November 22th, which also sparked a streak of three-straight games scoring at least 20 points.

His fifth of six 20-point games prior to league play came against Murray State when he scored 20 points and hauled in nine rebounds to lead the APSU Govs to a 53-49 victory against the rival Racers.

After scoring 11 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out six assists in the APSU Govs’ ASUN opener against Bellarmine, Sharp scored 20-plus in four-straight games, January 6th-20th.

The graduate guard scored a season-high 35 points in Austin Peay’s 101-98 overtime victory against North Florida in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinal to lift the APSU Govs to their first postseason victory as a member of the league. He then scored 12 and 16 points against North Alabama in the ASUN Semifinal and Championship rounds, respectively.

Sharp is top five in the ASUN in minutes per game (36:15, first), steals per game (1.9, second), field goals attempted (252, second), defensive rebounds per game (5.6, third), assist-turnover ratio (+2.2, fourth), field goals made (204, fourth), and points per game (17.1, fourth).

