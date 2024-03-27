Kenwood High School Drama Club to perform the American Classic “The Glass Menagerie”

Montgomery County, TN – Kenwood High School Drama Club proudly presents The Glass Menagerie on April 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2024, at 6:30pm.

Written by Tennessee Williams in 1944, the beloved drama tells the story of a family that feels as current today as when it debuted on Broadway almost 80 years ago.

“The Glass Menagerie is an American masterpiece that has much to show us about the joys and challenges of family life,” says Dr. Judy Rye, who directs the production. “Kenwood High School’s gifted actors hold nothing back as they bring Tennessee Williams’ iconic characters to life.”

Set in 1930s St. Louis, the action revolves around the Wingfield family. Amanda is an overwhelmed single mother whose daughter Laura struggles with emotional and physical challenges. Amanda’s son Tom supports the family working at a factory job he despises and longs to run away from his responsibilities to see the world.

“The show is impactful and moving,” says Benjamin Miller, who plays Tom. “It showcases all sides of a not-so-perfect family. The good, the bad and the everyday. Out of all the shows I could have had my senior year, I’m glad it was this one.”

The cast also includes Dante LaBelle as Amanda, Kallie Henry as Laura and Martin Edwards as Jim. Sophie Buczacki is stage manager.

“Glass Menagerie has been an eye-opening experience for me,” says Buczacki. “Watching a classic play come to life through our hard working actors and a beautiful set is absolutely mind-changing, like a story coming to life.”

The production is designed by Steve Westfield. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Dr. Rye on creating this production of Glass Menagerie,” says Westfield. “We wanted to design a production for the students that came as close to a professional off-Broadway production as possible. We’ve managed to create a theatrical environment that allows the actors to present their best possible performance.”

“We are excited for our students to have the opportunity to showcase their theatre talents and hard work,” adds the Kenwood High School Administration. “We are confident the community will be impressed with the Drama Club production, our students, and their performances.”

The Glass Menagerie has been described as both a memory play and a ghost story and is sure to haunt audiences long after the final curtain.

Tickets are $5.00 and are available only online at gofan.co/app/school/TN8640.

Kenwood High School is located at 251 East Pine Mountain Road , Clarksville, TN.

For more information, call 931.905.7900. Or visit www.instagram.com/kenwood_knight_nation/ www.facebook.com/kenwoodhighschool/