Montgomery County Unemployment rate declines in February

February 2024 Statistics Show a Significant Decrease in Unemployment for Many Counties

Nashville, TN – More Tennesseans started the second month of 2024 on the job as employment improved across the state in February. According to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), every county recorded lower monthly unemployment rates.

All 95 counties showed an improved unemployment situation when compared to their revised January numbers. The decrease in unemployment across the state led each county to post rates under 5% in February.

The Montgomery County unemployment rate dropped to 3.1 percent in February, down 0.8 percent from January’s 3.9 percent.

Moore County had the lowest unemployment rate in Tennessee, at 1.9%, a remarkable 0.8 percentage point drop from January’s number.

Williamson County had the state’s second-lowest rate of the month at 2.1%, a 0.4-percentage-point drop. It was followed by Rutherford County, which decreased from 2.7% to 2.2% in February.

While Cocke County had the highest jobless number in February at 4.7%, the county’s rate was down 1 percentage point compared to January’s. Bledsoe County recorded the state’s next highest unemployment rate at 4.5%, which was down 0.8 of a percentage point from the previous month. Lauderdale County followed with a rate of 4.4% but also had one of the biggest decreases for the month, with a 1.2 percentage point drop.

More detailed information about each county’s unemployment data and statistics for cities and metropolitan and micropolitan areas can be found here.

As reported on March 21st, the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in February was 3.3%, down from 3.5% in January.

Nationally, unemployment increased by 0.2 of a percentage point during the month to 3.9%.

Unlike the statewide unemployment rate, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to consider factors such as holidays or weather events.

Tennesseans looking for a job or a career change can work one-on-one, at no cost, with a career specialist at one of Tennessee’s American Job Centers. A list of locations is available here.