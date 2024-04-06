Nashville State Community College announces Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Fair set for April 13th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County community is invited to attend a free health fair at Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Local food trucks will be on campus. – The Clarksville-Montgomery County community is invited to attend a free health fair at Nashville State Community College’s Clarksville campus on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Local food trucks will be on campus.

The School of Health Sciences, along with partners such as Tennova Healthcare, AAA, AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association, will provide free:

Health Screenings

Blood pressure screening

Diabetes education

Developmental screening

Basic first-aid training

Stroke assessment

“Car Fit” for driver health and safety

CPR course

How to use an EpiPen

“We welcome all our Clarksville/Montgomery County neighbors to come out for anyone or all of the available free screening or info sessions,” said Nashville State Clarksville Campus Director Kathleen Akers. “We are making these services available as a way to give back, say thank you, look after our neighbor’s health, and to continue investing in our communities.”

The Clarksville campus will soon begin undergoing a $35-million-dollar renovation and expansion to continue meeting community academic and workforce needs.

To learn more or coordinate partnership opportunities, please contact Dyamond.Williams@nscc.edu.