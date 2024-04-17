71.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Galentine’s Day Shines Spotlight on Local Businesses

Talia Bateman, Meagan Robertson and Kate Gauf
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Karen Richards has hosted Galentine’s Day events for 13 years. “I moved to Clarksville 10 years ago and started hosting events at my home,” Richards said. “In 2018, when I had 75 women in my house, my husband suggested we not do this at home anymore.”

Richards then turned the popular annual affair into a vendor event. “We have 30 vendors tonight,” Richards said. Usually, around 100 – 150 ladies come through the door. It’s low-cost, not a money-maker. This is about women connecting with other women who own businesses. Any profits will be donated to charity.

“It’s fun to show off small businesses and unique products. We have Reiki, Bodyology, Juice Plus, Ebony and Ivory, and so many more with us tonight.”

