Austin Peay State University Baseball outscores Florida Gulf Coast 19-12 for ASUN Victory

Fort Myers, FL – Two-way man Lyle Miller-Green became just the third Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball hitter to finish a game 6-for-6 at the plate as he led the Governors to a 19-12 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Florida Gulf Coast Sunday at Swanson Stadium.

With the win, APSU clinched the ASUN series win and kept pace with the league’s leaders with four weeks remaining in the regular season.

Miller-Green powered a Governors offense involved in a scoring donnybrook through the first four innings. He had a first-inning RBI single, a second-inning RBI double, and a third-inning RBI single before closing the madcap first half of the game with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. As things settled in the second half, Miller-Green tacked on a single in the sixth and ninth innings to complete his 6-for-6 effort.

It was only the third 6-for-6 outing and the fifth six-hit day in program history. Miller-Green joined Patrick Massoni (2016 vs. Oklahoma) and Garrett Copeland (2015 vs. Middle Tennessee) in the 6-for-6 club. Gino Avros (2021 at Southeast Missouri) and Chad Cunningham (2008 vs. Morehead State) also had six-hit days, but each reached the milestone with seven at-bats.

In addition, Miller-Green’s home run was his 20th this season. He joined Parker Phillips as the only Governors to hit 20 home runs in a season. Miller-Green and center fielder John Bay, who hit his 17th homer of the season Sunday, are chasing Phillips’ program record 25 home runs set during the 2019 season.

Miller-Green’s first-inning home run gave Austin Peay State University a brief 1-0 lead, which was erased in the bottom of the first as FGCU scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Then, craziness ensued. Austin Peay State University scored seven runs on eight hits in the second inning to grab an 8-3 lead and pushed the advantage to 9-3 with Miller-Green’s run-scoring single in the third.

FGCU responded with seven runs on seven hits in the fourth inning to take the lead back at 10-9. The APSU Govs battled back with six runs on six hits in the fourth inning, which included a Jaden Brown grand slam and Miller-Green’s two-run home run, to lead 15-10 at the halfway point.

After FGCU’s seven-run third inning, the Governors’ bullpen held the Eagles to two runs on four hits over the final six innings. APSU reliever Josh Howitt (1-2) picked up the win after holding FDCU to three runs on five hits and four walks after taking over late in the third inning and providing 3.2 innings.

Jackie Robinson followed with two scoreless innings before Tyler Hampu finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning that included two strikeouts.

All nine Governors starters in the lineup recorded at least one hit in the win as Austin Peay State University pounded out a season-best 24 hits. Catcher Gus Freeman went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar added a 3-for-6 effort, including a pair of doubles.

Miller-Green, Jaden Brown, Bay, and first baseman Justin Olson supplied Austin Peay State University’s four home runs. Bay provided a leadoff home run in the second inning, and Szako hit a two-run homer later in the inning. Austin Peay finished the game with 99 home runs this season.

All nine FGCU batters finished the day with a hit and RBI. Designated hitter Ian Farrow led the effort with his 3-for-5, three-RBI effort, which included solo home runs in the third and fifth innings. Shortstop Jacob Lojewski was 2-for-5 with two RBI.

FGCU reliever Ryland Bozenhard (0-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits in 1.2 innings.

