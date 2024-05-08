APSU Track and Field set for ASUN Championship competition

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team will travel to Conway, Arkansas, for the 2024 ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which Central Arkansas will host at the Bill Stephens Track Complex.

The outdoor championships will be the first for the APSU Govs under head coach Asha Gibson-Smith. It also marks the first time Austin Peay State University has competed in the state of Arkansas since 2008 and the first meet in Conway.

A storyline to watch will be the time of Lauren Lewis’s 800M. Lewis’s outdoor 800M time currently sits right outside the qualifying time for the NCAA East First Round.

