Flood Warning issued for Red River at Port Royal in Montgomery County, Robertson County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville, TN, has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Tennessee: the Red River at Port Royal, which affects Montgomery County and Robertson County.

Minor flooding is forecast for the Red River, including Port Royal, with the crest approaching moderate flood stage.

At 7:30pm CT Wednesday, the stage was 25.0 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest near 38.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage early Friday afternoon.

At 38.0 feet, significant flooding is impacting agricultural land, parks, and access areas along the river, including Red River Valley Park, where several campsites are flooded, and Port Royal Road near Hwy 238, which is covered with water. Water approaches Dunbar Cave Road just west of Warfield Boulevard and may be impassable at higher levels, and water reaches low-lying portions of the Swan Lake Golf Course.

Turn around, and don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be weather-aware and stay in touch with Clarksville Online for further updates.