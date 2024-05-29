Montgomery County, Fort Campbell Extend Support Agreement Through 2034

Montgomery County, TN – A 10-year Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) was signed between Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Colonel Christopher J. Midberry on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024.

The new agreement replaces the 2019 agreement that made Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) responsible for the operation of Fort Campbell’s Stray Animal Program.

“This 10-year agreement is a testament to the hard work of our County’s Animal Shelter under the leadership of Director Dave Kaske. He has an incredibly dedicated team, and opportunities like this solidify their commitment to the community and Montgomery County Government’s continued commitment to Fort Campbell,” stated Mayor Golden.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with our partnership with Montgomery County Animal Control, so we decided to make the 10-year deal. IGSAs are an indicator of just how interdependent we are with our surrounding communities. These relationships are important and help us to focus on our primary mission,” said Col. Midberry.

Implementing the IGSA resulted in an approximate 30 percent cost reduction per year for Fort Campbell. It also provided MCACC with payment for services, additional personnel, vehicles, and supplies for the Fort Campbell location.

Fort Campbell’s first agreement was the IGSA with MCACC. They now have four additional IGSA agreements, one with Austin Peay State University and three with the City of Hopkinsville. The agreements save Fort Campbell millions of dollars and generate revenue for the entities that choose to partner with them.

For more information on MCACC, visit https://mcgtn.org/animal-control