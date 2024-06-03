Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce June 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and make announcements during June.

On Wednesday, June 5th, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00 noon at Ajax Distributing Company, 300 Warfield Boulevard, with guest speakers from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business.

CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, June 20th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Legends Bank, 2120 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber office will be closed Wednesday, June 19th, in observance of Juneteenth.