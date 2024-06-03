87.1 F
Monday, June 3, 2024
Cohen Clinic Carnival: Strengthening Community Bonds for Military Families

By Tony Centonze
Mercy and Amie Fisher with Mission Mil Spouse

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Centerstone – Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic’s parking lot was filled with bounce houses, vendors’ tents and tables, and lots of games and activities designed for kids. Inside the building, attendees enjoyed face-painting, magic shows, and more. The fun even overflowed into the street, with food trucks and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Julie Adams is the Cohen Clinic Director, “This is our second annual month of the military child – Cohen Clinic Carnival,” Adams said. “We have military-related and other community partners, such as BBBS and The Red Cross. We actually have quite a few more vendors than last year.

“This event is focused on a day of fun for military families and military children, which is what we do here at the clinic. We do mental health treatment for Veterans and military families. We are hoping for a good turnout today. We had about 500 people last year, and we hope to do better this time.”

Tony Centonze
