Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Warren Wolf Jazz Quartet

By Tony Centonze
Warren Wolf Jazz Quartet at APSU, presented by Clarksville Community Concert Association.
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – To close out the 2023/24 concert season, The Clarksville Community Concert Association (CCCA) presented the Warren Wolf Jazz Quartet at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Mabry Concert Hall.

APSU President, Dr. Michael Licari honors retiring Professor David Steinquest

Baltimore native Wolf has established himself as the foremost straight-ahead vibraphonist of his generation, a bop torchbearer well-equipped to carry the mantle of legends like Bobby Hutcherson and Milt Jackson.

CCCA President Ann Silverberg welcomed everyone to the show. APSU President Dr. Michael Licari honored retiring Professor of Percussion David Steinquest. Then Wolf and his band-mates delivered a high-energy performance that was captivating, informative, and musically spot-on.

