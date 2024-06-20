Clarksville’s Customs House Museum July 2024 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in July at the Museum include Marking the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, John Sharp: En Route, Beerakuda: The Art of Bill Henig, Flying High Signatures, Triumphs and Treasures: Celebrating 40 Years, History on the Rocks, History of Dunbar Cave, Storytime & Craft: Celebrating Independence Day, Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers?.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Marking the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Through July 28th | Lobby

June 6th marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings along the Normandy coast during World War II. This exhibit features a selection of WWII artifacts from the Museum collection, private collections and a paratrooper on loan from Pratt Museum at Fort Campbell.

Tennessee Watercolor Society 2024 Biennial Juried Exhibition

Through July 28th | Crouch Gallery

Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form. This traveling show, sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, features 30 paintings selected from the 2024 Juried Biennial Exhibition.

Cindy Billingsley: The Wonderous Beauty of Birds

Through July 24th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Tennessee artist Cindy Billingsley celebrates all things avian through an array of paintings and sculptures. Billingsley’s work has been showcased throughout the country in galleries and museums, and can be found in several public and corporate collections. She is a member of the Oil Painters of America and Artists for Conservation.

John Sharp: En Route

July 25th – October 20th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Photorealist artist and art educator John Sharp’s greatest passion is the urban landscape. Whether it is an old neon sign, an abandoned streetcorner, or a forgotten object, Sharp’s purpose as an artist is to capture the beauty of decades of rust and slow decay. Sharp’s work has been exhibited in galleries in Chicago, New York and Italy.

Beerakuda: The Art of Bill Henig

Through July 28th | Harvill Gallery

You know what they say about “one man’s trash…” Artist Bill Henig combines his interests of fishing, environmentalism, scuba diving and beer to create The Beerakudas – whimsical fish-like creatures made with discarded beer caps and other recycled materials.

Flying High Signatures

Through August 11th | Jostens Gallery

For the past 40 years, the Museum has commissioned an artist to create a signature artwork for Flying High, the organization’s annual fundraising gala. As part of the ongoing Museum at 40 celebration, enjoy a selection of Flying High Signatures that showcase everything from iconic renderings of the Customs House building to picturesque landscapes.

Triumphs and Treasures: Celebrating 40 Years

Through September 29th | Kimbrough Gallery & Memory Lane

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is home to more than 22,000 artifacts, documents, photographs and works of art. Through this exhibit, travel decade by decade through our collections to gain insight into the history of the Museum and the community as a whole.

Custom House Museum Events

History on the Rocks @ Skyline 500

A Listen & Learn Happy Hour

July 25th | 5:30pm – 7:00pm | Skyline 500 | Free to the public

Join us at Skyline 500, the rooftop bar at Shelby’s Trio, for our quarterly History on the Rocks, featuring writers and artists from the July edition of Second & Commerce magazine. We’ll have a little bit of trivia fun, a listen and learn session, and time to mingle and meet friends in the community.

First Thursday Art Walk

July 11th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for July’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Palate Junkies food truck will be parked outside the Courtyard ready to serve up some of their delicious food!

Custom House Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00

History of Dunbar Cave: Homestead, Plantation, Resort, Music Venue, State Park

July 7th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium

Free to the public; does not include Museum admission

Join us for an enlightening evening with Adam Neblett, Park Ranger at Dunbar Cave State Park, as he delves into the fascinating history of Dunbar Cave. Discover the rich and varied past of this remarkable landmark as Neblett guides us through its evolution. Discover how Dunbar Cave has transformed over the years—from its origins as a homestead and plantation, to its heyday as a resort and music venue, and finally to its current status as a cherished landmark.

&nbps;

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. Register today at www.customshousemuseum.org/events

Storytime & Craft: Celebrating Independence Day

July 5th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a special Storytime & Craft session in honor of Independence Day! We’ll be reading Our Flag Was Still There by Jessie Hartland and Crankee Doodle by Tom Angleberger. After the stories, children will get to create a special patriotic-themed craft to celebrate the holiday.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Storytime & Craft: Just be Jelly!

July 18th | 10:30 am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Dive into a fun-filled jellyfish-themed Storytime & Craft session! We’ll be reading I Am Not a Fish! by Peter Raymundo and Just Be Jelly by Maddie Frost. After storytime, kids will get to create their very own jellyfish windsocks. This will be a morning of storytelling and underwater adventure!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

July 21st | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month

Free, with registration required; does not include Museum admission?

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This month, we’re exploring the art of painting food and snacks.

Whether you are a beginner or have painting experience, this workshop is designed to help you develop your skills and express your creativity. This workshop is free and all materials are included, but registration is required. For ages 16+. Registration opens June 17th at www.customshousemuseum.org

Family Art Saturday: Red, White, & Blue

July 27th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

This month’s Family Art Saturday we’re getting into the patriotic spirit with a special red, white, and blue string art craft. Bring the whole family and enjoy a day of artistic fun as you design and create your own unique string art masterpiece. Let your creativity shine as you celebrate art, family and patriotism—together!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

The circus has arrived in town! Come and explore one of the region’s largest model railroad layouts, featuring a miniature castle, a UFO, scenic landscapes, and an engaging circus display. Interact with this tiny world by activating carnival rides and flying elephants. Our model train exhibit is open every day, with themes that change each season – so stay tuned to discover what’s coming next!

The Museum Store

Anti Boredom Month – 25% of all kid’s toys!

Offer expires July 31st, 2024

Stop by The Museum Store and dive into a treasure trove of exclusive Clarksville branded merchandise, all at an unbeatable 25% off! From stylish apparel to unique souvenirs, there’s something for every hometown enthusiast.

The offer expires on July 31st, 2024. No other discounts apply.

Holiday Closures

Thursday, July 4th

The Museum will be closed on Thursday, July 4th for the Fourth of July holiday.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org