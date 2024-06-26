Clarksville Police Department releases update to Motorcycle Crash with Injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN—The Clarksville Police Department reports that Wilma Rudolph Boulevard is back open. The road had been closed due to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

No other information is available for release at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656 Ext. 5367.