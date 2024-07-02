Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle, Motorcycle Crash on Peachers Mill Road at Broadripple Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 2:58am at Peachers Mill Road and Broadripple Drove. Peachers Mill Road is completely shut down between Tiny Town Road and Broadripple Drive and traffic is being diverted through the Publix parking lot.

The motorcyclist has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and his status is unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened again. Investigators with the Fatal Accident Crash Team are en route to investigate the crash.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.