91 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle, Motorcycle Crash on Peachers Mill Road...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle, Motorcycle Crash on Peachers Mill Road at Broadripple Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Life-Flight Helicopter
Life-Flight Helicopter

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 2:58am at Peachers Mill Road and Broadripple Drove. Peachers Mill Road is completely shut down between Tiny Town Road and Broadripple Drive and traffic is being diverted through the Publix parking lot.

The motorcyclist has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and his status is unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened again. Investigators with the Fatal Accident Crash Team are en route to investigate the crash.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.

Previous article
NASA’s Mars Odyssey to Hit 100,000 Orbits, Showcases Solar System’s Tallest Volcano
Next article
Joe Smith Gains Key Endorsement from Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online