Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station on Highway Drive closed for Repairs

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station, located at 1230 Highway Drive, is closed until further notice for repairs.

Late Sunday evening, the pit blade broke. It ran on one lane yesterday while they worked to repair the blade. Unfortunately, repairs are more extensive than expected.

In order for the contractor to make repairs and for the safety of the public, the Transfer Station will be down until it is back in full operation. Bi-County will notify the public through local media and Montgomery County social media outlets.

During the closure, all large loads must be delivered to Bi-County’s main landfill location at 3212 Dover Road between the hours of 5:30am to 4:00pm.

“We understand this closure is an inconvenience but it is necessary for the long-term operation of the center. We appreciate our patrons’ cooperation during this time,” stated Mark Neblett, Executive Director of Bi-County Solid Waste.

For questions, please call 931.648.5751 or visit mcgtn.org.

