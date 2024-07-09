Former APSU Men’s Basketball star Terry Taylor Signs with Los Angeles Clippers for 2024 NBA Summer League

Los Angeles, CA – The show goes on for Terry Taylor.

The all-time leading scorer in Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball history begins his fourth year in the National Basketball Association with the Los Angeles Clippers Summer League team, as the Clippers and 29 other teams compete in the 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League, July 12th-22nd, in Las Vegas.

With 95 NBA games under his belt – the second most by a Governor, trailing only Trenton Hassell’s 644 (2001-10) – Taylor has the most experience on the Clippers Summer League Team which features 11 athletes. His 95 games are over double that of any other player on the roster, with the next-closest being Kobe Brown’s 47 games with Los Angeles during its 2023-24 NBA Regular Season and Playoff stint.

Taylor has played six NBA Summer League games throughout his career, all with the Indiana Pacers (2021-23). Through those six games, of which he has started three, he averages 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 61.9% from the field.

Taylor became the seventh Governor to play in the NBA or ABA (American Basketball Association) after being signed by the Indiana Pacers following the 2021 NBA Draft.

Taylor played 59 games and logged 942 minutes for the Pacers in – while also splitting time with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants – from 2021-23. His time in Indianapolis was highlighted by a 24-point, 16-rebound performance against the Magic on February 2nd, 2022. However, Taylor was later waived by the Pacers on February 9th, 2023.

Just 12 days after being waived, the Chicago Bulls signed the Austin Peay great to a two-way contract. From there, he played seven games with the Bulls’ G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, averaging 20.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in seven appearances. He also made five appearances with Chicago across the final two months of the regular season, making 9-of-10 shots from the field and averaging 4.0 points per game.

The Bulls restructured Taylor’s two-way contract to a standard, two-year deal, August 14th; but, after playing 31 games off the bench during the 2023-24 season for the six-time NBA Champions, he was waived in April before signing the Summer League deal with the Clippers, July 7th.

Taylor and the Clippers begin Summer League action against the Denver Nuggets at COX Pavilion on July 12th at 7:00pm CT which will be aired on NBA TV.

Clippers Sumer League Schedule

Denver Nuggets – 5:00pm (CT), July 12th (NBA TV)

Brooklyn Nets – 11:00pm (CT), July 14th (ESPN+)

Milwaukee Bucks – 5:00am (CT), July 16th (ESPN+)

Utah Jazz – 5:00pm (CT), July 18th (NBA TV)

Taylor’s NBA Journey

Taylor goes undrafted in 2021 NBA Draft

Signed with Indiana Pacers – August 5th, 2021

Waived by Pacers – October 15th, 2021

Signed with Fort Wayne Mad Ants – October 24th, 2021

Signed two-way contract with Indiana Pacers – December 15th, 2021

Indiana Pacers convert two-way contract to standard contract – April 7th, 2022

Waived by Pacers – February 9th, 2023