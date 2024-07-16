Clarksville’s Customs House Museum August 2024 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in August at the Museum include John Sharp: En Route, The Annual Staff Art Exhibition, Following Feathers: The Photography of Michael O’Malley, Silent Skies: A Traveling Mural, Sophia Macias (Eisenbart): Collected Moments, Flying High 40, Storytime & Craft: Where’s My Turtle?, Family Art Saturday: Cloud Painting.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

John Sharp: En Route

July 27th – Oct. 20th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Photorealist artist and art educator John Sharp’s greatest passion is the urban landscape. Whether it is an old neon sign, an abandoned street corner, or a forgotten object, Sharp’s purpose as an artist is to capture the beauty of decades of rust and slow decay. Sharp’s work has been exhibited in galleries in Chicago, New York, and Italy.

The Annual Staff Art Exhibition

Aug. 1st – Oct. 6th | Lobby

The Annual Staff Art Exhibition features artwork and crafts from the talented Museum employees.

Following Feathers: The Photography of Michael O’Malley

Aug. 1st – Oct. 20th | Harvill Gallery

Clarksville’s Michael O’Malley shares wildlife photos taken from his years traveling the world in search of birds.

Silent Skies: A Traveling Mural

Aug. 6th – Oct. 27th | Crouch Gallery

Silent Skies is an international collaborative mural mosaic featuring 678 endangered species of birds that brings together over 160 of the world’s most recognized nature and wildlife artists. An exhibition produced by Artists for Conservation. Sponsored in part by Jane and Michael O’Malley.

Sophia Macias (Eisenbart): Collected Moments

Aug. 14th – Oct. 20th | Jostens Gallery

Sophia Macias’s (Eisenbart) artwork reflects her “proof of existence”—her Hispanic cultural heritage and personal experiences blended with contemporary techniques. Through her collage, mixed media, and fine art paintings, she aims to connect with a person’s emotional intelligence.

Flying High Signatures?

Through August 11th | Jostens Gallery??

For the past 40 years, the Museum has commissioned an artist to create a signature artwork for Flying High, the organization’s annual fundraising gala. As part of the ongoing Museum at 40 celebration, enjoy a selection of Flying High Signatures that showcase everything from iconic renderings of the Customs House building to picturesque landscapes.?

Triumphs and Treasures: Celebrating 40 Years?

Through September 29th | Kimbrough Gallery & Memory Lane?

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is home to more than 22,000 artifacts, documents, photographs, and works of art. Through this exhibit, travel decade by decade through our collections to gain insight into the history of the Museum and the community as a whole.?

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

August 1st | 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

Mark your calendars for August’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Windy City Vibez food truck will be parked outside the Courtyard ready to serve up some of their delicious food!

Flying High 40

August 24th | 5:00pm – 10:00pm | Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, & Hotel

A Member Only Event | Tickets: $200.00

Join us for Flying High 40, the Customs House Museum’s biggest fundraising gala, held at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel. This year, we are celebrating our 40th anniversary with an exclusive member-only event that Joan and Ernie Dewald of Clarksville Dental present.

Enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring a live and silent auction, a cigar bar, cocktails, a seated plate dinner, live music by Band’DLux and much more. To attend this grand celebration, you must be a member so don’t miss out on this milestone event filled with elegance, excitement and entertainment! Celebrate with us and support the Museum’s future!

Get your tickets today at customshousemuseum.org

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

August 31st | 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! During any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday, any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission.

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00

Women’s History in Clarksville: The Federation of Women’s Clubs and their Impact on the Community

August 4th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium

Free to the public; does not include Museum admission

Dr. Cate LiaBraaten, Assistant Professor of History at APSU, will explore the rich history of the Clarksville Federation of Women’s Clubs. Throughout the twentieth century, women in Clarksville, Tennessee, were avid participants in social, educational, civic, and philanthropic clubs. Like women across the country, middle-class Clarksvillians met regularly, followed parliamentary procedure, and sought to improve their communities.

The Clarksville Federation of Women’s Clubs was a “club of clubs”—members of various organizations collaborated on events and shared resources. One of the most significant accomplishments of this organization was the founding of the Montgomery County Library. The Clarksville Federation of Women’s Clubs was affiliated with both the Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation—linking Clarksville clubwomen to their counterparts across the country and around the world.

This talk examines how these middle-class women worked together in a quasi-professional setting and discusses their impact on Clarksville.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. Register today at www.customshousemuseum.org/events.

Storytime & Craft: Where’s My Turtle?

August 1st | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a fun Storytime & Craft session where we’ll be reading Turtle and Tortoise Are Not Friends by Mike Reiss and Where’s My Turtle? by Barbara Bottner. After the stories, kids and families can enjoy a creative craft activity by making colorful tissue paper turtles.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Storytime & Craft: Olympic Bash

August 2nd | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Celebrate the Summer Olympics with us at the Customs House Museum during our special Storytime & Craft event! We will read Olympig! by Victoria Jamieson, an inspiring tale about perseverance and sportsmanship.

For the craft, we’ll use Olympic rings to make vibrant windsocks. After the story and craft, join us for fun Olympic-themed games. Don’t miss this exciting and festive celebration!

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

August 6th | All ages, with adult

Free for Museum members; $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for nonmembers

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Register for the Homeschool Art Class

Storytime & Craft: Hungry Dragons!

August 15th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

It’s time for another fun Storytime & Craft here at the Museum! We will be reading Uh-Oh! My Dragon’s Hungry by Katie Weaver and Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin. After enjoying these delightful dragon tales, kids and families can get creative with a unique craft activity, making their own coffee filter tacos.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

August 18th | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month

Free, with registration required; does not include Museum admission?

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This month, we’re exploring the art of painting food and snacks. Whether you are a beginner or have painting experience, this workshop is designed to help you develop your skills and express your creativity.

This workshop is free and all materials are included, but registration is required. For ages 16+.

Family Art Saturday: Cloud Painting

August 31st | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Bring the whole family to the Museum for Family Art Saturday this August! We invite families to participate in a cloud painting experience. Let your imagination soar as you paint beautiful cloud scenes together. Imagine that you are looking up into the sky, finding pictures in the clouds. This hands-on activity is perfect for children and their families to explore their artistic talents and enjoy quality time creating art.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00 – 4:00pm?????

The circus is still in town! Come and explore one of the region’s largest model railroad layouts, featuring a miniature castle, a UFO, scenic landscapes and an engaging circus display. Interact with this tiny world by activating carnival rides and flying elephants. Our model train exhibit is open every day, with themes that change each season – so stay tuned to discover what’s coming next!

The Museum Store

25% off ALL Wall Art and Kid’s Toys

Don’t miss out on our exciting sale at The Museum Store! Enjoy 25% off all wall art and kid’s toys. Whether you’re looking to add a beautiful piece to your home or find the perfect toy for your little one, this is a wonderful opportunity to shop and save. Hurry in and take advantage of these fantastic discounts while they last!

Offer expires August 31st, 2024. No other discounts apply.

Museum Closures

Saturday, August 24th – Sunday, August 25th

The Museum will be closed on Saturday, August 24th, and Sunday, August 25th, for our 40th Annual Flying High fundraiser.

