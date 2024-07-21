Nashville Sounds win one, lose one against Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds (50-46, 12-9) bullpen was excellent in game one, but the pitching staff struggled in game two versus the Norfolk Tides (46-49, 10-10) and split the doubleheader ­on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

After the rainout on Saturday, the Sounds and Tides played two seven-inning games today. In game one, Nashville opened the scoring in the second inning with three runners crossing the plate after Coby Mayo’s throw to second base hit the runner and ricocheted down the left-field line. Tyler Black was credited with one RBI on the play with Patrick Dorrian, Yonny Hernández, and Chris Roller accounting for the runs. The Tides would inch closer with a run in the second and third innings off DL Hall. In his first outing since leaving his July 9 start with injury, Hall went 2 2/3 innings with two earned runs allowed and one strikeout.

The bullpen for the Sounds stood tall with Kevin Herget (5-0), Blake Holub (H, 6), Devin Williams (H, 1) and Janson Junk not allowing any runs across the remaining 4 1/3 innings. Junk capped off the win with a strikeout of Jackson Holliday for his second save of the season with Nashville.

Game two was a different story for the Sounds. Norfolk scored two runs in the first inning and broke it open with six more runs in the fourth. Aaron Ashby (2-6) struggled with his command, allowing four hits and five walks that led to seven earned runs. The Nashville offense also struggled to string together hits, having just nine total in the two games combined. Brian Navarreto drove in the only Sounds run with an RBI single to left field in the sixth inning that scored Brewer Hicklen after a leadoff double.

The doubleheader saw a plethora of Nashville players on rehab assignment and making their debuts with the team. Williams made his first career appearance with the Sounds and his second appearance on rehab after he tossed a scoreless inning for Wisconsin on July 13. Gary Sánchez had his first start at catcher with the Sounds and threw out two runners stealing. Easton McGee made his debut for the squad with two innings in the latter half of the twin bill. He made five rehab outings for the ACL Brewers before being activated before the game.

The Sounds return home to face the Charlotte Knights in a six-game series starting on Tuesday night. Right-hander Garrett Stallings (1-1, 5.18) will get the start for Nashville. He will face off against left-hander Ky Bush (1-0, 7.56) for Charlotte. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Devin Williams (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, BB, K) made his Sounds debut. Coming into the game, Williams only had 3 2/3 career innings pitched in Triple-A (2019 with San Antonio).

Aaron Ashby (3.1 IP, 4 H, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) has walked at least five hitters six times this season. He leads Triple-A with 65 walks this season. His seven earned runs ties the most he has allowed in a start this season which he has done on three previous occasions.

The Sounds played their third doubleheader of the season (April 12th at Memphis & May 23rd vs. Charlotte) and hold a 4-2 record in those games.

