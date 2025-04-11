Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 11th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 12 for sidewalk and crosswalk replacement at Crossland Avenue and Riverside Drive intersection (SR 12) (MM 13.8).

Pavement work.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 12 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation for a commercial entrance (MM 7.4 – 7.8).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing.

4/13 – 4/16, Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near the I-440 to Haywood Lane for resurfacing work (MM 53 – 57).

Street light repair.

4/11, 1:00am – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound for street light repair (MM 49 – 50).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

Nightly 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

Street light repair.

4/11, 1:00am – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures along I-40 eastbound and outside lane closures along I-40 westbound for street light repairs (MM 210 – 212).



Nashville International Airport.

4/15, 10:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a ramp closure on I-40 eastbound at Exit 216A for maintenance work at the airport. Detour signs will be in place. (MM 215.2 – 216.2).

Davidson County – I-40 And I-440

Digital sign replacement.

4/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2).

4/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a full closure on I-440 westbound at the ramp to I-40 eastbound for the digital messaging sign replacement. Detours will be in place.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Hickman County And Humphreys County – I-40

Fiber installation.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be temporary right lane closures in both directions on I-40 for fiber installation for the Intelligent Transportation System (MM 148 – 150).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures along SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.