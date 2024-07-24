77.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Clarksville Police Department reports Kwamey Sykes now in custody
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Kwamey Sykes now in custody

Kwamey Sykes
Kwamey Sykes

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) says the wanted person, Kwamey Sykes, reported to General Sessions Court this morning and was taken into custody.

Skyes was wanted for has been charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

These charges are from a shooting that occurred last year on July 23rd, 2023, where a 15-year-old juvenile was shot on Eagles Bluff Drive. Kwamey Sykes was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

