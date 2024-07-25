Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 26th – 29th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with intermittent chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will be moderate, hovering in the mid to upper 80s during the day and cooling down to the high 60s and low 70s at night.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, mainly between 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Patchy fog before 9:00am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny with a high near 87°F. Calm wind becoming east-northeast around 5 mph.

On Thursday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8:00pm and patchy fog after 11:00pm. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 69°F and a calm wind.

A slight chance of showers in the morning Friday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10:00am. Mostly cloudy with a high near 86°F. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Rain continues Friday night, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69°F. The wind will be calm.

A chance of showers with thunderstorms is possible on Saturday after 10:00am. The sky is mostly cloudy, with a high near 87°F. In the afternoon, the wind will be calm, coming from the south around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71°F. The south wind will be around 5 mph, becoming calm.

Showers are likely on Sunday, with a possible thunderstorm before 1:00 p.m. and showers and thunderstorms likely after 1:00pm. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 86°F. The wind will be calm, becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00am. Sunday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71°F. The south wind will be around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

The workweek begins Monday with showers, likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny with a high near 89°F. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the Clarksville forecast for Monday night. Partly cloudy with a low of around 72°F.

In summary, this weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County brings variable weather conditions with frequent chances for rain and thunderstorms. Keep an umbrella handy and stay updated on the latest weather reports to plan your activities accordingly.