Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out on August 6th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and co-sponsors, would like to invite the public to the 41st Annual National Night Out event happening on August 6th, 2023, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.

It will take place on the Austin Peay State University campus, in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and a more caring place to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This is a FREE event and is open to the public! With over 56 vendors, there will be school supply giveaways, demonstrations, bounce houses, free food, free haircuts, and other activities. We hope to see you there!

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center mobile clinic will be on-site and provide health and dental screenings and a limited number of well-child exams. The well-child exam requires an appointment, for more information contact Lashanda Bailey at 615.429.6539 or email at LaShanda.Bailey@mwchc.org.

*This is also the final night of the Mayor’s Summer Night Lights. It was decided to combine MSNL with the National Night Out event.