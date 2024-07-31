91.6 F
Events

Back-to-School Drive at Old Glory Distilling Co. to Benefit Clarksville-Montgomery County Students

Community is encouraged to support local students by donating school supplies August 2nd-4th

By News Staff
Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive at Old Glory Distilling Co.
Old Glory DistillingClarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. is collecting supplies to support Clarksville students with the “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive. The weekend-long event, hosted at Old Glory Distilling Co., will feature live music performances, food, donations, and more.
 
Old Glory is accepting donated back-to-school supplies, including but not limited to notebooks, folders, backpacks, markers, crayons, and scissors. All donations benefit the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation and support local students. 
 
“We love supporting our local community here in Clarksville, especially our schools,” said Shannon Cunningham, owner of Old Glory Distilling Co. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to come together, enjoy some great music and drinks, and make a positive impact for our local students.” 
 
 
Attendees can enjoy an old-fashioned or “Peach in the Park” cocktail, and Old Glory will donate $1.00 back to the CMC Education Foundation. Celebrate back-to-school time with great music, delicious drinks, and a chance to make a difference.  
 
“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive at Old Glory Distilling Co. will be held August 2nd-4th, 2024, at Old Glory Distilling Co.,  located at 451 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville, TN.

For More Information

Shannon Cunningham, Old Glory Distilling Co., 931.919.2522, shannon@oldglorydistilling.com  
 
Audrey Gordon, MP&F Strategic Communications, 615.259.4000, agordon@mpf.com   

About Old Glory Distilling Company  

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors.
 
This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards. 
 
For more information, visit their website at www.oldglorydistilling.com
