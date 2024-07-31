Back-to-School Drive at Old Glory Distilling Co. to Benefit Clarksville-Montgomery County Students

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. is collecting supplies to support Clarksville students with the “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive. The weekend-long event, hosted at Old Glory Distilling Co., will feature live music performances, food, donations, and more. Old Glory Distilling Co. is collecting supplies to support Clarksville students with the “Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive. The weekend-long event, hosted at Old Glory Distilling Co., will feature live music performances, food, donations, and more.

Old Glory is accepting donated back-to-school supplies, including but not limited to notebooks, folders, backpacks, markers, crayons, and scissors. All donations benefit the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation and support local students.

“We love supporting our local community here in Clarksville, especially our schools,” said Shannon Cunningham, owner of Old Glory Distilling Co. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to come together, enjoy some great music and drinks, and make a positive impact for our local students.”

Attendees can enjoy an old-fashioned or “Peach in the Park” cocktail, and Old Glory will donate $1.00 back to the CMC Education Foundation. Celebrate back-to-school time with great music, delicious drinks, and a chance to make a difference.

“Stuff the Bus” School Supply Drive at Old Glory Distilling Co. will be held August 2nd-4th, 2024, at Old Glory Distilling Co. , located at 451 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville, TN.

