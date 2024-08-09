Austin Peay State University Soccer comes away with 1-1 draw at Belmont

Nashville, TN – Freshman forward Paige Chrustowski netted the equalizer in the 75th minute to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team to a 1-1 exhibition draw against Belmont Thursday at E.S. Rose Park.

Following a 40th-minute score by Belmont, the Governors’ former Ohio Valley Conference rival took the 1-0 lead into the break.

Nearly 30 minutes of game action into the final half, sophomore defender found Chrustowski who netted her first-collegiate goal.

With neither team able to find the back of the net over the next 15 minutes, the Govs and Bruins finished their lone exhibition contest with a 1-1 stalemate.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University now is 1-1-2 in exhibition matches under head coach Kim McGowan.

Sophomore Lauryn Berry earned the starting nod between the pipes for Austin Peay State University.

Berry made APSU’s lone save of the evening in the second half.

Newcomers in freshman Paige Chrustowski and graduate student Paige Myers earned starts for the Govs.

Chrustowski and sophomore Vivian Burke led the APSU Govs with two shots and one shot on goal.

Kasidy Schenk was the lone Gov to play all 90 minutes in the stalemate.

Next Up for APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team opens its 2024 season against Western Kentucky on August 15th at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.