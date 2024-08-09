83.5 F
Legends Bank Hosts Over 100 Guests at June Chamber Business After Hours Event

By Tony Centonze
Legends Bank hosts Clarksville Chamber's June Business After Hours
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Legends Bank hosted over 100 guests at June’s Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. Though the event was outside, they found ways to beat the heat with a pavilion, tents, fans, and many icy cold beverages.

Mike Rainey of Legends Bank said. “We just love giving back to the community, and this is an opportunity for us to do just that. These Chamber Business After Hours events are always a great networking opportunity, and we love being an active Chamber member by hosting.”

PSR Events handled the catering, setting up a grill for burgers, an extensive toppings bar, and lots of other treats.

Photo Gallery

 

