Friday, August 9, 2024
Clarksville Fire Rescue to Honor 9/11 Victims with Annual Memorial Ceremony

Clarksville Fire RescueClarksville, TN – Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. and Clarksville Fire Rescue will conduct an annual 9/11 Ceremony, honoring those lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The ceremony will begin at 8:59am Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, at CFR Headquarters, located at 821 Franklin Street. This event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

The ceremony will include a joint color guard consisting of local first responders and military personnel, placement of a memorial wreath, and recognition of CFR firefighters who died in the line of duty.

