Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts announces fall classes for all ages

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is now accepting registration through August 23rd, 2024, for its Fall 1 term, which will run from August 26th to October 7th. CSA offers a wide variety of arts classes for children, youth, and adults.
“We’re thrilled to present our Fall 1 lineup, which includes both returning favorites and exciting new offerings,” said CSA Director Kevin Loveland. “Our goal is to provide high-quality arts education that nurtures creativity and self-expression for all ages and skill levels at an affordable price.”
The Fall 1 term features an extensive selection of classes, including:
- Art for Children and Advanced Art for Children
- Art for Teens and Drawing for Youth
- Adult Drawing and Mixed Media Painting
- Photography 1
- Creative Movement, Dance for Children, and Dance for Youth
- Theatre Tots, Theatre for Children, and Acting and Improvisation for Youth
- Ceramics for Youth and Adult/Teen Ceramics
“We encourage early registration to secure spots in these popular classes,” Loveland said. “Whether you’re a beginner or looking to enhance your skills, CSA is a great place to develop your practice.”
Those interested can view the full class schedule and register online at www.apsu.edu/csa/classes.
For more information about Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa or email csa@apsu.edu.
Additional Community School of the Arts Programs
Clarksville Youth Theatre (CYT) is a youth theatre program for ages 10-17 designed to give children the experience of putting together and performing in a show. Auditions will take place from 6:30pm-8:30pm on Monday, August 19th at Austin Peay State University. Those interested in auditioning will need to sign up at www.apsu.edu/csa/clarksville-youth-theatre.
Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) provides high-quality instruction and exciting performance opportunities for young string students in the greater Clarksville area. New students looking to audition for Fall 2024 should email c-yo@apsu.edu to schedule a time. Auditions will take place from 4:30pm-7:00pm on Monday, August 26th and Wednesday, August 28th at Austin Peay State University.