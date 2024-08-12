Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts announces fall classes for all ages

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is now accepting registration through August 23rd, 2024, for its Fall 1 term, which will run from August 26th to October 7th. CSA offers a wide variety of arts classes for children, youth, and adults.

“We’re thrilled to present our Fall 1 lineup, which includes both returning favorites and exciting new offerings,” said CSA Director Kevin Loveland. “Our goal is to provide high-quality arts education that nurtures creativity and self-expression for all ages and skill levels at an affordable price.”

The Fall 1 term features an extensive selection of classes, including:

Art for Children and Advanced Art for Children

Art for Teens and Drawing for Youth

Adult Drawing and Mixed Media Painting

Photography 1

Creative Movement, Dance for Children, and Dance for Youth

Theatre Tots, Theatre for Children, and Acting and Improvisation for Youth

Ceramics for Youth and Adult/Teen Ceramics

“We encourage early registration to secure spots in these popular classes,” Loveland said. “Whether you’re a beginner or looking to enhance your skills, CSA is a great place to develop your practice.”

Those interested can view the full class schedule and register online at www.apsu.edu/csa/classes.

For more information about Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa or email csa@apsu.edu.

Additional Community School of the Arts Programs

Clarksville Youth Theatre (CYT) is a youth theatre program for ages 10-17 designed to give children the experience of putting together and performing in a show. Auditions will take place from 6:30pm-8:30pm on Monday, August 19th at Austin Peay State University. Those interested in auditioning will need to sign up at www.apsu.edu/csa/clarksville-youth-theatre.

Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) provides high-quality instruction and exciting performance opportunities for young string students in the greater Clarksville area. New students looking to audition for Fall 2024 should email c-yo@apsu.edu to schedule a time. Auditions will take place from 4:30pm-7:00pm on Monday, August 26th and Wednesday, August 28th at Austin Peay State University.