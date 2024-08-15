Austin Peay State University Soccer kicks off 2024 Campaign with home match against Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team opens its 23rd season, and third under head coach Kim McGowan with a Thursday 6:00pm match against Western Kentucky at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay State University went 5-11-5 in 2023 and made its first postseason appearance as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Governors advanced in the postseason for the first time in 10 years after defeating Kennesaw State, 3-2 in penalty kicks; however, the season came to an end in a 3-2 quarterfinals loss to Florida Gulf Coast.

McGowan returns 18 student-athletes from last year’s team, including Preseason All-ASUN selection Aniyah Mack, who became the first player in program history to earn the honor earlier this month.

The APSU Govs’ lineup also sees the return of starting-lineup-regular senior midfielder Alec Baumgardt, who is 15th all-time in goals (10) and points (25), and 2023 Third Team All-ASUN selection, senior defender Lindsey McMahon.

McMahon enters her senior campaign after playing in and starting all 56 games of her career – the longest starting streak on the team – while Baumgardt netted a trio of goals for APSU a season ago.

McGowan also bolstered her roster with the addition of five freshmen and trio of veteran newcomers. Paige Chrustowski highlights the Govs’ freshman core through the early going after netting a score in a 1-1 exhibition draw against Belmont a week ago.

What You Need To Know

It is the first time APSU has played on August 15th.

Austin Peay State University is 1-8-1 all-time against the Hilltoppers but has split the last two matches dating back to 2017.

APSU’s lone win in the series, which dates back to its inaugural 2002 season, came in a 2-1 victory in August 2017.

Austin Peay State University is 5-14-2 all-time in season openers and is 0-1-1 in them under McGowan. Their best result came in a 0-0 draw at Miami (OH) in McGowan’s first match as the Govs’ gaffer.

McGowan is 8-20-11 all-time at Austin Peay State University.

APSU returns Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Freshman Team selection Aniyah Mack, who also was a Preseason All-ASUN selection this season.

The Govs’ starting keeper across every match a season ago, Katie Bahn returns for her senior season. Bahn played 1,845 minutes last season, while tallying 109 saves, which ranks third all-time.

Lauryn Berry was the APSU Govs’ goalkeeper in penalty kicks against Kennesaw State in the postseason, and could look to make her first-career start against Western Kentucky after appearing in four matches in 2023.

