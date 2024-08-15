Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 15th – 19th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we head into the weekend, expect a mix of sunshine and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, particularly on Thursday night and Friday.

Temperatures will remain hot, with highs reaching the low to mid-90s and heat index values soaring over 100 degrees. By Saturday, the chance of rain diminishes, giving way to clearer skies and slightly cooler temperatures.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 93°F on Thursday. Heat index values could reach up to 101°F, so stay hydrated. Light south-southwest winds around 5 mph.

By the evening, there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, potentially bringing heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will drop to around 73°F, with rainfall totals possibly between half to three-quarters of an inch.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, especially before 4:00pm. The high will be around 93°F, but it will feel hotter with heat index values reaching up to 104°F. Winds from the west-southwest could gust up to 20 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 70% Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms will taper off in the evening, with a 60% chance of lingering rain. The low will be around 71°F.

There’s a slight 20% chance of morning showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 90°F. Winds will shift to the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a cooler low of around 64°F.

A beautiful day is in store for Sunday with sunny skies and a high near 86°F. Light north-northwest winds will keep things comfortable.

It will remain mostly clear Sunday night, with lows around 64°F.

Monday continues the trend of pleasant weather with sunny skies and a high near 87°F.

Overnight, temperatures will dip to around 63°F under mostly clear skies.

After a potentially stormy start to the weekend, conditions will improve, bringing cooler and sunnier days by Sunday. Enjoy the milder weather, especially as we move into the start of the new week!