101st Airborne Division Demonstrates Modern Combat Tactics in Mississippi Exercise

Tunica, MS – On August 13th, 2024, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a significant training exercise at the Tunica Air Center in Tunica, Mississippi, focusing on Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations. This exercise was a key component of the division’s large-scale, long-range air assault (L2A2) training, which is part of their ongoing preparation for modern combat scenarios.

The 101st Airborne Division, known for its pioneering role in air assault operations, is at the forefront of the Army’s efforts to evolve vertical envelopment tactics. The training in Tunica is designed to ensure that soldiers are equipped with the skills and experience necessary to operate modern equipment and execute complex missions in future combat environments.

The exercise was conducted in support of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as part of the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 24-10 rotation at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. This large-scale, long-range air assault training allows the division to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature combat forces from dispersed locations, enabling them to overwhelm adversaries at a time and place of their choosing.

The L2A2 concept involves delivering a brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in a single period of darkness. The objective is to arrive as a cohesive unit where the enemy least expects, with the capability to operate behind enemy lines for 14 or more days. This exercise demonstrates the 101st Airborne Division’s ability to execute complex operations and maintain readiness for future conflicts.

The training at the Tunica Air Center is a testament to the division’s commitment to maintaining its status as a premier air assault force. By refining their tactics and leveraging modern technology, the 101st Airborne Division continues to ensure its ability to meet the demands of future military engagements.

The 101st Airborne Division, known as the “Screaming Eagles,” has a storied history of executing airborne and air assault operations with precision. This latest exercise reaffirms the division’s commitment to maintaining its status as one of the U.S. Army’s most capable and versatile combat forces.