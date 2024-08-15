Clarksville Women’s Club Hosts Annual Hats & Heels Fundraiser for Local Causes set for September 21st

Clarksville, TN – The GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club is excited to host the Hats & Heels Annual Style Show & Fundraiser on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, at the Clarksville Country Club.

This stylish event will raise vital funds for scholarships at Austin Peay State University (APSU), support the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts youth acting program, and contribute to essential community service projects like child advocacy, domestic violence awareness, and more. Guests are encouraged to bring gently used or new men’s and women’s business attire to donate to Bella’s Closet, a local nonprofit committed to helping women obtain and maintain employment no matter their social or financial circumstances.

Come dressed to impress with your best hat for this fun brunch event. Doors open at 10:30am. Enjoy the musical talents of emerging singer/songwriter Miley Henderson as she performs original folk-pop/country songs and recognizable favorites. Enjoy delicious brunch classics catered by Pbody’s. Place your bids on amazing silent auction items generously donated by local Clarksville businesses.

The style show, beginning after brunch, is styled by Dillard’s at Governor’s Square Mall. Cheer on the models as they showcase the latest Men’s and Women’s fall fashions and accessories. The GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club is honored to host special guests, GFWC of Tennessee President Kendra Walker Patty and GFWC Music City District President Sharon Pace.

Tickets for “Hats & Heels Annual Style Show & Fundraiser” are $40.00 per person and may be purchased online at www.gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com/hats-and-heels

About the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is an international organization dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. Since 1901, the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club has proudly supported both local and national causes, fostering a spirit of philanthropy and community engagement.

As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, it focuses on enhancing Clarksville’s cultural, educational, and social landscape, addressing critical issues in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Civic Engagement, Domestic Violence Awareness, Child Advocacy, Health & Wellness, and the Environment.

For more information, visit gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com.