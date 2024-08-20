Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Adds Former Grace College Standout Kristin Holt to Coaching Staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs has named Kristin Holt, a former golfer at Grace College, her assistant coach.

“I am so excited for Kristin to join the staff,” said Combs. “She will add so much joy, peace, and understanding to the team in more ways than one. I know she will fit right in and help us achieve our goals on and off the golf course. I’m super thankful for her help and commitment to go above and beyond while embracing the Total Gov Concept!”

Holt played golf at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, for three seasons and ranks ninth in program history with an 85.69 career scoring average. During her third and final season at Grace, Holt helped the Lancers win the 2019 National Christian College Athletic Association Team National Championship.

A 2019-20 NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Holt graduated from Grace College with a bachelor’s in facility and event management and a master’s in business administration in May 2021.

Following graduation, Holt worked as an event specialist at Notre Dame and then as a maintenance administrative planner for Pregis. Before moving to college athletics, Holt also worked as a contract administrator for the Sterling Group in Mishawaka, Indiana.

During the 2023-24 season, Holt was a volunteer assistant for her mother, Susan Holt, the head coach at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. Before her time at Saint Mary’s College, Susan Holt was the head coach at Notre Dame for 16 years.

As a volunteer assistant, Holt worked with the Belles at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference Championship and the Division II National Championship.

Holt and the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team tee off the 2024-25 season at Kansas State’s Powercat Invitational, September 8th-10th, at Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan, Kansas.

