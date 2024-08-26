Clarksville Christian School Welcomes Brandon Sheffield as New Director of Advancement

Clarksville, TN—Clarksville Christian School (CCS) is thrilled to announce Brandon Sheffield’s appointment as the new Director of Advancement. Brandon, a native of Jackson, Tennessee, brings a wealth of experience, deep-rooted faith, and a strong commitment to CCS’s mission.

Brandon Sheffield attended Jackson Christian School from elementary through high school, providing him with a solid foundation in faith-based education. He continued his academic journey at Bethel University, earning a Business degree that has paved the way for a successful career in business and merchant services.

Brandon’s professional background, combined with his personal experience in Christian education, uniquely positions him to lead CCS’s fundraising efforts and enhance community relations.

In his new role, Brandon will be instrumental in ensuring that CCS students have access to the best resources possible, working to strengthen relationships with families, alumni, and the broader community. His passion for Christian education and his vision for the future align perfectly with the goals of Clarksville Christian School.

Dr. Brad Moser, President of CCS, expressed his enthusiasm about Brandon joining his staff: “We are blessed to have Brandon Sheffield join our leadership team. His dedication to our mission and his vision for the future will undoubtedly help CCS continue to thrive and make a lasting impact on our students and community.”

Brandon is supported by his family, including his wife, Martha, and their three children: Audra, a student at the University of Arkansas, and Knox and Kynlea, who both attend CCS. Brandon shared his excitement about his new role, stating, “Having grown up attending faith-based schools, I know the importance of Christian education. I am excited to help Clarksville Christian School grow and advance in every regard.”

About Clarksville Christian School



Since its inception in 2007, Clarksville Christian School has emphasized the spiritual development of students, integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) throughout its curriculum. Accredited by NCSA and Cognia, CCS strives for excellence in education and strong foundations in faith. With nearly two dozen athletic teams, diverse clubs, student organizations and numerous extracurricular activities and events, CCS provides an environment where students thrive.

For more information, visit www.clarksvillechristianschool.org