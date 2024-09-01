72.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Events

Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap Returns for Fall 2024 with Exciting New Lineup

By News Staff
Attendees enjoy a Science on Tap event at Strawberry Alley Ale Works, which brings faculty from Austin Peay State University’s College of STEM to present on fascinating topics. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has announced a three-date Science on Tap slate for Fall 2024.

Science on Tap features College of STEM faculty — and for the first time this year, a distinguished guest in News Channel 5 meteorologist Henry Rothenberg — presenting fascinating topics to the community.

Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their field, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. It’s a free event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

The fall schedule for Science on Tap will include the following dates (please note that the first Tuesday of November this year is Election Day, and Science on Tap will not be held that evening).

Austin Peay State University’s Fall 2024 Science on Tap Schedule

  • September 3rd – Dr. Justin Oelgoetz (Physics, Engineering and Astronomy) will present “The Greatest Light Show You’ve (N)ever Seen: All About the Northern Lights”
  • October 1st – Dr. Amy Thompson (Biology) will present “Monsters Unmasked: The Science Behind Legendary Creatures”
  • December 3rd – Henry Rothenberg (News Channel 5 meteorologist) will present “WeatherTap — A Dive into our Rocky Weather”

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please contact Austin Peay State University College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.

