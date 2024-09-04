City of Clarksville Pays Tribute to Pioneering Couple Otis L. Martin and Virginia Martin-Hatcher

Clarksville, TN – Two courageous, pioneering trailblazers for the City of Clarksville, its Red River District, and the Civil Rights movement of the 20th century will be permanently honored and remembered by the City with the placement of a marker bearing their names.

The late Otis Lee Martin and Virginia Martin-Hatcher were a couple that made a difference in their family, neighborhood, and all across the community. The marker in their honor is being erected at the corner of College Street and Poston Street.

In a dedication ceremony on Friday, August 30th, at Burt-Cobb Recreation Center on Franklin Street, family, friends, and City leaders all joined in a spiritually-charged celebration of their life and positive influence, accomplishments, and contributions.

The ceremonies were led by their daughter, Clarksville Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 6 City Councilperson Wanda Smith, who was joined at the podium for the unveiling by other family members, and Mayor Joe Pitts.

“In the Old Testament, stones were used to mark occasions, special events and to memorialize people, so today we are putting a stone in our City to honor two people who’ve given so much to the history of our City,” said Mayor Pitts.

“We have a Designations Committee that votes on an application for recognition, and the City Council approves it, and today we were very pleased to have the surviving family of Otis Lee Martin and Virginia Martin-Hatcher on hand to unveil the sign for these very outstanding individuals in Clarksville history,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who came out to celebrate and pay tribute to my mother and father, and to everyone who came forward to share the gift of words, thoughts, songs, prayers … whatever you did, we are grateful,” said Mayor Pro Tem Smith. “Moreover, we want to thank the City of Clarksville for making this happen today … for bringing forth the ordinance that was approved. This marks a milestone in Clarksville, Tennessee.”

Friday’s program additionally included inspirational remarks, prayer, scripture readings and music provided by several other family members and friends.

Here is a brief synopsis of the lives of both individuals, now honored and remembered by the City:

Mary Virginia Martin-Hatcher

March 14th, 1931 – September 1st, 2017

In 1937 she began attending Burt School. By 1954, Virginia married the love of her life, the late Clarksville Police Officer Otis Lee Martin, and six children were born in this union (Theresa, Otis Jr., Joyce, Wanda, Janice, and Patsy).

In the ‘50s Virginia and Otis were chief cooks who built their own house and restaurant. They had a restaurant in Clarksville called Virginia’s Café, located at 908 College Street.

Many famous people dined at the widely-popular restaurant, such as the Harlem Globetrotters, Ike and Tina Turner, James Brown, Jimmy Church, and other renowned singers.

In 1976, after the death of Otis, the business closed. In 2000, Virginia married Howard Hatcher, also now deceased.

Virginia united with Boiling Springs Missionary Baptist Church, and as time progressed, her spiritual gifts flourished in teaching the Gospel. For 70 years, Virginia was an active educator of the Gospel and held various leadership positions in the church at the local and district levels.

She was invited to be a keynote speaker on numerous occasions at Black History programs, civic engagements, and religious events.

Virginia became known as the “Harriet Tubman of freedom and Civil Rights in Clarksville.” She served as President of the NAACP for two consecutive terms in the 1970’s.

She had a passion for helping the less-fortunate. Her home was often a place of rest for those who had no place to call home.

Virginia was a counselor and a preacher to thousands of inmates at the Montgomery County Jail. She wrote and received thousands of letters from inmates around the world. In addition, she sent stamps, money, Bibles, and a message of hope to many inmates.

She showed respect for all people regardless of their ethnic background or race. Virginia often said, “There is only one race, the Human Race. God made us all. Color is not the essence of who we are.”

To this end, Virginia received numerous awards, recognitions, and accolades during her Civil Rights journey.

Otis Lee Martin

February 16th, 1918 – July 18th, 1976

Along with being co-owner of Virginia’s Cafe from 1950-1976, Otis L. Martin was a World War II veteran and a member of the Clarksville Police Department.

Otis was also a farmer who grew tobacco, corn, and soybeans that he sold yearly.

He loved helping the less-fortunate and feeding the homeless. At his restaurant he established a card file to allow customers to pay weekly or monthly for their meals, and some ate for free.

In 1960, he received an Outstanding Service Award from the American Legion Post 143 for his police and community services. In his work as a police officer, he often worked as a passionate advocate for teenagers in need of guidance and support.

Also, while on duty in the Red River community, he sometimes parked his patrol car on Stacker Drive, and children would line up at his car. He would give each child some money to spend at the neighborhood grocery store.

He grew a huge garden every year on College Street across from his restaurant with the help of his children. Many citizens enjoyed his fresh produce.

Otis was a man of faith, who served as a deacon for 21 years at Fifth Ward Baptist Church, 900 Franklin Street. He believed that “God created humanity equal, and all people therefore deserve equal rights.”